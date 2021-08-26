Tampa investigators working to determine cause of fire at abandoned home

article

Fire crews are trying to figure out what sparked the flames at an abandoned home in Tampa on Thursday morning.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the fire occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Price Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting through the roof.

At one point, they said the fire was under control in 30 minutes. A neighboring home had heat damage.

There were no reported injuries.