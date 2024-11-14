Tampa judge orders suspect in Hard Rock explosives case held in jail

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A judge ruled Thursday morning that the Tampa father accused of placing two explosive devices in the bathrooms at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino must remain in jail.

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy's decision came one day after Bryan Eckley, 46, appeared in court for a bond hearing.

Eckley faces a list of charges, including two counts of making, possessing, throwing, projecting, placing, or discharging any destructive device.

Defendant Bryan Eckley in court on whether he will receive bond on firearm charges.

Investigators said the father of two was seen on surveillance video entering and exiting the restrooms where the devices were found.

Large sections of the casino had to be evacuated twice as authorities worked to render both devices safe. No one was injured.

Court documents describe the devices as "Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED)."

Seminole Police Department Det. Timothy Crocker said, while testifying on Wednesday, the report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, that "had there been several people near it, it had the capability to kill several people."

Defense Attorney Anthony Rickman cross examining Seminole Police Department Det. Timothy Crocker during the hearing.

In Judge Murphy's ruling, he wrote that prosecutors established probable cause, but added, "it does not rise to the level of a ‘substantial probability’ that Eckley planted or attempted to plant an explosive device."

The judge granted $100,000 bond in the explosives case, but revoked bond in another case in which Eckley is accused of firing a gun into the air at a family member’s front door just three days before the alleged crime at the casino.

As a result, Eckley will be held behind bars.

