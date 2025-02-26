Tampa jury hears closing arguments in case against father accused of shooting children

The Brief The state and defense made their closing arguments in the trial of a Tampa father accused of shooting his children in their bunk beds. His five-year-old daughter was killed in the shooting while his eight-year-old son was taken to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his skull, but he survived. Jurors were shown photos of the gruesome crime scene, security footage from a neighbor and body camera footage from HCSO deputies throughout the trial.



The state and defense made their closing statements on Wednesday in the trial of a Tampa father who’s accused of shooting his children in their bunk beds.

What happened to Jermaine Bass' children?

The backstory:

Jermaine Bass was charged with murder and attempted murder in 2022 after he allegedly shot his five-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Bass went into the bedroom of his two children after their mother, Bass's wife Shirley, put them to bed, and shot the children multiple times in the head while they lay in their bunk beds.

Investigators say Bass’ five-year-old daughter died from her injuries. His eight-year-old son was sent to the hospital with a bullet lodged in his skull, but he survived.

"The testimony and the evidence are pieces that, when laid together, form a row to the guilt of only one person in this case," the prosecutor said.

Jermaine Bass' trial in Tampa

Dig deeper:

Throughout the trial, jurors were shown photos of the gruesome crime scene in the children’s bedroom, security camera footage from a neighbor and body camera footage from HCSO deputies the night of the shooting. Investigators said Bass told them that he was trying to unload the magazine when the gun went off.

What they're saying:

"Those were the statements of the defendant," the prosecutor said. "Near minutes after, he murdered his daughter, while she was laying in the top bunk of her bed."

An investigator with HCSO testified that it appeared there were five shots fired.

"He didn’t beg them to go save her," the prosecutor said. "He didn’t beg them to help her. He said nothing happened upstairs."

The other side:

However, during the defense’s closing statements, Bass’ attorney said the state’s claim isn’t true.

"Absolutely false," Bass’ attorney said. "‘Just please, please help my child.'"

Bass’ attorney said he could be heard saying those words on the body camera footage to deputies at the scene. When deputies got to the scene, they said Bass was holding his son, who was bleeding.

On Wednesday, the lead investigator testified about lab testing in their investigation.

"Are you aware of any gunshot residue testing done on Mr. Bass’ hands?" the defense asked.

"No," an investigator with HCSO said.

"Are you aware of any gunshot residue testing done on Ms. Bass?"

"No.," the investigator replied.

"Either child, Jayla or JJ?"

"No," the investigator said.

The state followed up on this question that the defense asked the HCSO investigator. She asked, "Did you test for gunshot residue on the defendant’s hand? You didn’t do that?"

"Correct, I did not," the investigator said.

"Did you know at the time that the defendant admitted that he had fired the gun?" the prosecutor asked.

"I did," the investigator replied.

"Did you think that would add anything to the evidence?" the prosecutor asked.

"I did not," the investigator said.

During closing statements, the defense also said there were holes in the crime scene, the autopsy and other parts of this investigation.

"The children were laying down, but then why do we have bullet holes higher up?" Bass’ attorney said. "We don’t know that."

The defense told the jury that you cannot read between the lines in this case. She said there is evidence missing in the state’s case.

"Where that gun was prior to the shooting, who loaded it, we know nothing. And they have to have evidence."

What's next:

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Thursday morning. Bass faces life in prison if he’s convicted.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered during Jermaine Bass' trial in Tampa. It also includes details from previous FOX 13 News reports.

