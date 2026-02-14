Tampa kids create Valentine's Day cards to share love with others

The Brief Students at Ballast Point Elementary School in Tampa created handmade Valentine’s Day cards for service members at MacDill Air Force Base and local veterans without family support in the area. The children said Valentine’s Day is about kindness, togetherness, family and making others feel loved, not just candy or gifts. Sometimes, the gift of time is often where love can be shown the most.



In search of some wisdom on the true meaning of Valentine's Day, some kids at Ballast Point Elementary School shared what they think the real reason for the day is.

In true "kid wit" style, the simple truth is revealed and is as sweet as it is genuine.

The backstory:

Ballast Point Elementary School classes spent time in January and early February creating Valentine's Day cards for service men and women at MacDill Air Force Base. Those hand-crafted cards will also be given to Tampa Bay area veterans without family support locally.



The children at the school really put their hearts into it and created stacks of handmade cards complete with kid puns and phrases and other handwritten messages.

What they're saying:

"Valentine's Day means love, and love means to be kind and appreciate the people who brought you into the world," fifth grader Amelia Ray said. "I usually stay home with my parents and I write cards to them. I write stuff like, ‘You help me whenever I need it,’ and ‘You take care of me whenever I'm sick,’ and stuff... Love means to like, help everybody and to like, show compassion and appreciate people."

That honesty is truly appealing, and Ray wasn't the only one at the school willing to share her sentiments.

"Valentine's (Day) means to me, like, togetherness, and no matter where you come from, you can feel loved and, like, make sure that other people feel loved," fifth grader Laurel Harrington said.

Harrington and Ray seemed to be on a theme that the other kids at Ballast Point Elementary also cared about. Family and those important to you are what Valentine's Day is all about.

"Spending time with my sister, dad, my brother and my mom. Spending time with the people you love and friendship," third grader Lyla Turay said.

It's certainly surprising to hear such tenderness from the younger set. We were expecting candy or toys to be higher on the list, and there were some children who were happy to say that they were looking forward to chocolate; but, for the most part, Valentine's Day was about loving family and friends.

"It means, like, um, caring about people, not doing anything, like, rude, and just, um, being kind," fourth grader Liam Gonzalez said.

And, Lucas Sabbia was in that same lane with his statement.

"It means that, like, it shows me that I know I'm spreading kindness," Sabbia said.

Big picture view:

The overall takeaway is that the youngest among us seem to value relationships with those that are closest to them on a day like Valentine's Day.

"To me, it means just, like, spending time with the people you love and care about and just, like, getting a moment to enjoy all of that," fifth grader Nina Armstrong said. "I express my love by, like, just, like, giving my parents or, like, people I know a hug or just, like, telling them that I enjoy being around them."

And perhaps it's as simple as that. Sharing love and joy with others by telling them that you enjoy being around them.

What's next:

While Valentine's Day is today, there are always opportunities to show love to your family and loved ones.