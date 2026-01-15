Pat Maroon, former Lightning forward, named grand marshal of Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The Brief Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon will serve as grand marshal of this year's Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest. This year’s honorary community heroes are Tampa Police Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard. The annual celebration will take place Saturday, Jan. 31, featuring the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates, as well as the Gasparilla Pirate Fest Street Festival.



Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon will serve as grand marshal of the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, organizers announced Thursday.

The backstory:

Joining him as this year’s honorary community heroes are Tampa Police Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard.

The annual celebration will take place Saturday, Jan. 31, featuring the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates, as well as the Gasparilla Pirate Fest Street Festival.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Pat Maroon as our Grand Marshal and to honor Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard as true community heroes," Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Drew Pittman said. "Pat represents everything Tampa Bay fans love—grit, heart, championship pride, and a genuine connection to this community—and having him join us during such an incredible weekend that includes both Gasparilla and the NHL Stadium Series makes it even more special. At the same time, recognizing Officers Sikoski and Girard reminds us what real heroism looks like every day. This weekend is a celebration of Tampa Bay at its best—sports, tradition, and the people who make our city strong."

Champion Leading the Way:

Known to Lightning fans as the "Big Rig," Maroon spent four seasons in Tampa and was a key part of the franchise’s championship identity. He provided a grit and grind playstyle on the fourth line en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021, adding to his first championship win in 2019.

Over his 14-season NHL career, Maroon played in 1,011 games, scoring 126 goals and 323 points. Since retiring in 2024, he has remained involved with the organization and community events as the Lightning’s Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador and a contributor to the team’s television broadcasts on Scripps Sports.

Parade Details:

Beginning at 2 p.m., Maroon and Officers Sikoski and Girard will lead the way as more than 120 parade units — including 109 floats, 68 krewes, six marching bands, dignitaries and the notorious Gasparilla pirates — move along Bayshore Boulevard.

Tampa’s Community Heroes:

Officers Jason Sikoski and Kaleb Girard were selected as this year's community heroes for their exceptional service.

Sikoski, who joined the Tampa Police Department in 2022 after starting his career in Connecticut, continues a family legacy of service. He has earned two life-saving awards for heroic rescues and has served as a field training officer mentoring new recruits.

Girard, a Florida native who joined the department in 2024, was awarded a life-saving award after rescuing an elderly man from a rooftop in December 2025.

What they're saying:

"Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with EventFest and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla to bring Tampa’s signature pirate celebration to life each year," Joseph Wagner, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, said. "Gasparilla is more than a parade. It is a tradition that unites our community, honors local heroes and showcases the spirit of Tampa Bay. We are honored to once again be part of an event that celebrates everything that makes this city so special."

As of Wednesday, reserved seating tickets for the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest are still available online here.

Fans can also follow event updates on social media, @GasparillaTampa.