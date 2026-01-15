Tampa man arrested in 2022 deadly apartment shooting: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a 2022 shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex in Tampa. According to HCSO, on May 6, 2022, deputies responded to 1250 Skipper Road for a shooting at the Verra North Apartments. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Bryce Green, dead at the scene. Charges were initially filed in 2022, but the case went through extensive legal review.



What we know:

According to HCSO, on May 6, 2022, deputies responded to 1250 Skipper Road for a shooting at the Verra North Apartments. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Bryce Green, dead at the scene.

Charges were initially filed in 2022, but the case went through extensive legal review, HCSO said.

On Nov. 7, 2024, a Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Nekko Orta, 27, on charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary.

Authorities arrested Orta on a warrant on Tuesday, according to HCSO.

What they're saying:

"This arrest demonstrates our commitment to never giving up on victims and their families," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Even four years later, our detectives remained relentless, using every investigative tool available and working closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice."

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not specify what caused the case to be under thorough legal examination for years after charges were initially filed.