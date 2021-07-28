Tampa man to be sentenced Wednesday for setting Champs store on fire in 2020

article

Terrance Hester, Jr. is expected to be sentenced in federal court in Tampa. Hester pleaded guilty earlier this year to setting a Champs Sports store on fire during riots in May 2020.

Cell phone video from last year eventually led to Hester's arrest. Prosecutors said he can be seen in the clip tossing a flaming piece of cloth into the Champs store on Fowler Avenue through a broken window.

Not long after that, the entire store went up in flames. Fire investigators determined that the fire originated inside the Champs Sports store and that Hester’s act caused or contributed to the cause of the fire.

This all happened amid peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. However, the protests later turned violent, with riots and looting in cities across the U.S.

The act of arson in Tampa became one of the most alarming criminal acts caught on camera that night. The estimated loss to the Champs Sports store and other businesses in the plaza is approximately $1.25 million. Investigators also uncovered video that night of Hester breaking into Charlie's Market on Sligh Avenue.

Hester's father, Terrence Hester, Sr. is also facing burglary and unlawful assembly charges after prosecutors say he participated in the looting alongside his son.

The younger Hester faces a minimum federal prison sentence of five years and as many as 20 years.

This sentencing does not cover the local charges in Hillsborough Circuit Court. That hearing is set for August 26. In the meantime, the federal court hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

