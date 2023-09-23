Tampa police arrest suspect involved in homicide off of Busch Blvd

article

On Friday afternoon, Tampa police arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred at the intersection of E. Busch Blvd. and N. Connechusett Rd, according to authorities.

Police say that at 8:35 a.m. on Friday, they responded to the intersection of E. Busch Blvd. and N. Connechusett Rd. in reference to an unresponsive adult male in the road.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a victim with upper body trauma.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where they passed away, police said.

During their investigation, police gathered video surveillance from several businesses that captured the confrontation between the victim and the suspect, Alberto Rodriguez Stephenson.

Police were also able to confirm that both parties knew each other.

Rodriguez-Stephenson has been charged with one felony Count of murder in the first degree with a firearm and taken to the Orient Road Jail, according to authorities.