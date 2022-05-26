Tampa police chief, chaplain to hold vigil following Texas school mass shooting

Tragedies like the one that played out in Uvalde, Texas, make it hard to process not just for adults but for kids too. Checking in on your own mental health while taking time to explain and reassure your child is important, especially while the news of the tragedy continues to unfold

Even thousands of miles away from the tragedy, people in the Bay Area are feeling the heartbreak and pain that comes along with the news of the senseless murders of the most innocent of lives.

For kids, seeing a place where they are supposed to feel safe, a classroom, being at the center of such a horrific crime, it can bring up fears about their own safety.

While starting a conversation about this with kids is definitely a tough talk to have, doctors say it’s important to check in with what your child may be experiencing or feeling, while also giving them space to freely express their thoughts and emotions.

Child psychologists told FOX 13 that they recommend parents meet their children where they’re at, and if they’re younger, don’t offer up more information than they already know.

Doctors also said it’s important to check in on your own mental health and make sure you’re in an okay headspace before having these conversations with your kids.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister along with Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor came together, along with Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis, to drive home the point that having a united front during a time like this is one of the most important ways to make sure a tragedy like this doesn’t happen at home.

Thursday night, a vigil will be held at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa to remember the victims whose lives were taken too soon. Chief O’Connor and the Tampa Police chaplain are inviting the community to join them in remembering and honoring the victims of the Uvalde shooting and victims of gun violence in general. That vigil will take place tonight at 4:30 p.m., and everyone is invited to attend.