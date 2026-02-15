Tampa police boost safety measures in Ybor City for Illuminated Knight Parade

The Brief The Tampa Police Department increased security at the Illuminated Knight Parade following two deadly incidents in Ybor City in late 2025. The tragedies included a crash on 7th Avenue that killed four people and a road rage shooting that left DJ Dedrick Sykes dead. Police deployed additional officers, mounted patrols, drones and barricades, with Chief Lee Bercaw saying the department continually reassesses safety plans for large events.



Ybor City saw two deadly events at the end of 2025.

Timeline:

First, police say Silas Sampson caused a crash that killed four and injured 11 others after he drove his car into a crowd on 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

This happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 outside Bradley's on 7th, in the busy part of the Ybor strip.

Less than a week later on Nov. 14, a well-known DJ, Dedrick Sykes, was killed in a road rage shooting at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Since then, Ybor City has hosted other larger safe events, including the 2025 Christmas Tree Lighting, and now this year’s Illuminated Knight Parade.

What they're saying:

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said TPD is always prepared to secure Tampa for large-scale events but is always open to readjusting to make improvements year over year.

"We always reassess things," Bercaw said. "That's a tragedy that we'll never forget, but we're always planning and making adjustments to make our security the best it can be."

Dig deeper:

Tampa police said it stepped up police presence for the parade, including uniformed officers on foot and bike patrols, mounted officers on horseback and plainclothes officers.

TPD also utilized drones to keep an eye on the crowd from above, as well as temporary bollards and barricades.