Tampa police searching for bank robber

article

Police in Tampa are searching for a man they say robbed the TD Bank located at 2307 W. Kennedy Blvd. shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the teller wearing a flannel shirt and a Guy Fawkes mask and presented a note demanding money. He took the cash and fled the scene. No one was injured.

Police say at a nearby location, he changed into a blue shirt with a nautical compass image on the front, gray shorts, and a neck gaiter covering the lower half of his face carrying a camouflage backpack with neon yellow straps. He was seen getting into a silver Toyota Camry (possibly a 2016 model) with a bike rack on the back.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

The suspect is described as a balding male, 30-40 years old, 5’7”-5’8” tall and weighs between 210-230 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Advertisement