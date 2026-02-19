Search underway for teen accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old girl in Tampa: Police

The Brief Tampa police are searching for 17-year-old Brandon Earle Brown, Jr., who is wanted for manslaughter in the January shooting death of 16-year-old Miracle Cromwell. Detectives say Cromwell was shot during a FaceTime call shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 22 at a home on North 12th Street. Brown fled the scene and investigators later recovered a firearm at the home. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to Brown’s arrest. Police believe he may be frequenting the Sulphur Springs neighborhood.



Detectives are continuing their search for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead last month, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators say Brandon Earle Brown, Jr. is wanted for manslaughter and is believed to be evading arrest.

The backstory:

According to the TPD, officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Jan. 22 to a home in the 8200 block of North 12th Street. Officers found Miracle Cromwell, 16, dead in a bedroom, suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Detectives say the investigation revealed Brown and several acquaintances, including Cromwell, were on a FaceTime call with another person they knew, when Brown allegedly began waving a tan-colored handgun. After a brief conversation, a single shot was fired, hitting Cromwell.

Brown left before officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators later recovered a firearm, magazine and ammunition along what they believe was the path where Brown fled the scene, TPD said.

Dig deeper:

Brown is 5-foot-7 and approximately 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is known to frequent the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

The Tampa Police Victims Advocate has been working with Cromwell’s family to provide support during the investigation.

"Miracle was a young woman with her entire life ahead of her and her family deserves more than just answers, they deserve the closure that comes with justice," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "Our detectives have not stopped since the moment they arrived on scene, and we will not rest until the individual responsible is held accountable."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 and reference report number 26-41792.

In addition, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Brown’s arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-873-TIPS, dialing **TIPS, or through the Florida Crime Stoppers mobile app by selecting "Tampa."