Tampa shooting injures 1: Police

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 27th Street and 98th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Police said they have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The shooting is still under investigation.