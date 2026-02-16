Tampa shooting injures 1: Police
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 27th Street and 98th Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
Dig deeper:
Police said they have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
The shooting is still under investigation.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Tampa Police Department.