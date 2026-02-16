Expand / Collapse search

Tampa shooting injures 1: Police

Published  February 16, 2026 7:19pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • Tampa police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon.
    • It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 27th Street and 98th Ave.
    • Police said they have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 27th Street and 98th Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Police said they have detained a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The shooting is still under investigation.

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Tampa Police Department.

