Tampa state senator draws from personal experience as he proposes loosening teenage labor laws in state

The Brief A proposed bill in the Florida state senate would loosen labor laws by allowing teenagers to work more hours. The bill would allow teenagers to work more than 30 hours a week, and it would allow 14-and 15-year-olds who have graduated from high school, earned a GED, are homeschooled, or attend virtual school to work longer hours. The bill's opponents say it makes teenagers susceptible to being taken advantage of.



A bill recently proposed by a Tampa state senator would further loosen labor laws by allowing most teenagers to work more hours per week.

Senate Bill 918, filed last week by State Sen. Jay Collins (D-Tampa), would allow employers to schedule most teens to work at any time and for more than 30 hours a week.

It would also allow 14-and 15-year-olds who have graduated from high school , earned a GED, are homeschooled, or attend virtual school to work longer hours.

"For someone who was raised without a lot of opportunity, financially, it gave me that opportunity and that flexibility," said Collins, explaining how he drew on his own experiences in writing the bill. "I think work and understanding how to work for a boss, how to become your own boss, and how to lead from beside people or from behind or from in front is an incredibly important skill set that we just don't talk about enough in school."

This proposal comes a year after the Florida Legislature relaxed certain labor laws to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than 30 hours a week if their parents sign a waiver. Under Collins' bill, that would no longer be required.

Collins said his proposal would make Florida's labor laws more aligned with federal guidelines.

"It lines us up with federal law and, ultimately, I think it does a good job of balancing our feedback from last year while putting Florida where we should be leading in a couple areas," Collins said.

Critics, however, worry the bill could open the door to companies taking advantage of young employees.

"The only institutions that want this bill are large corporations ," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orange County). "These are all different sectors of our economy historically where there are situations of exploitation, harassment, abuse, wage theft, etc., and subjecting children to that is just wrong."

There is currently no companion bill in the Florida House of Representatives. The next legislative session begins March 4.

