Tampa Bay area veterans headed to Washington DC for annual Parade of Heroes

WWII Marine Corp Veteran, Stearns Poor, was first in line to board a Southwest Airline flight to Washington, D.C. on Sunday morning. But, not without a special sendoff at Tampa International Airport that brought tears to his eyes.

"There are a lot of wonderful, appreciative people out there," Poor said just before 'God Bless the USA' played over the loudspeaker. "They appreciate what we have done, and I didn't think about anything when I did it."

Poor is still incredibly humble about the fact that he is living history, but told FOX 13 that he felt the same appreciation from complete strangers when he was in Normandy in June to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

"I was speechless most of the time," Poor recalled. "I shook 300 hands, touched another 1,000 people, and they were so vocal about telling me how they appreciated our landing over there."

Now, another trip of a lifetime, as he was one of 50 men and women from across Florida heading to our nation's capitol to participate in the annual Parade of Heroes thanks to the Florida State Elks Association and the HCAA. While there, they will join other heroes representing WWII to present day for a number of special events.

For some, like Vietnam War Vet, Captain Fred Jaca, who served as an Army Green Beret, it's a chance to embrace comradery and exchange stories not many can relate to.

"My stories are no different than the guy that went through WWII, the only difference was the times," Capt. Jaca said. "It's funny that when I see some of those guys on the bus, and they are talking, I can relate. Especially when you see guys that are, you know, having some issues that are hard to deal with. Hopefully, by coming to this event and coming to some of the other events that we have at the different lodges for veterans, they can do that. It's a wonderful thing. And it's something that needs to be continued."

