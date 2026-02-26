Tampa’s Black History Museum seeks community donations ahead of 2027 opening

The Brief Tampa’s Black History Museum is set to open in 2027, with curators actively building its collection. Organizers are asking families across Tampa and Hillsborough County to donate artifacts tied to Black history in the region. Donations will be preserved in the museum’s permanent collection, even if they are not immediately displayed.



As Black History Month comes to a close, work is already well underway on a lasting tribute to the community’s legacy: the Tampa Black History Museum.

Though the museum’s doors won’t open until 2027, curators are working behind the scenes now to build the exhibits — and they’re turning to the public for help.

The goal is to tell Tampa’s story through personal artifacts belonging to the very people who shaped it.

For Clemmie Perry, donating pieces of her family’s history felt like the natural next step in preserving her parents’ legacy.

Her mother, Doris Ross Reddick, made history as the first African American woman to chair the Hillsborough County School Board.

Among the items donated were replicas of Reddick’s 1946 Miss Bethune-Cookman crown and sash — treasured keepsakes that had long been stored safely at home.

Perry said she didn’t learn Black history from textbooks or online searches.

"I learned it at the dining room table," she said.

When museum curators reached out, she and her family didn’t hesitate.

"It wasn’t even a second thought," Perry said. "We knew we had to get it out of the china cabinet… It was just a way of preserving their history and making sure it would be in a safe place."

Big picture view:

Curator Fred Hearns, who has been working to grow the collection for the past two years, says building the museum means building a comprehensive record of Tampa’s Black history.

"We want to tell as much Tampa Black history as we can," Hearns said.

Unlike other museums that may acquire pieces through auctions, many of the artifacts destined for this museum are deeply personal — stored in family albums, scrapbooks and cabinets across the region.

Hearns is encouraging residents in Tampa and greater Hillsborough County to look through family photos, documents, awards and memorabilia connected to loved ones who made a difference in the Black community.

He acknowledges that donating personal belongings can be difficult.

"But do you want to share them with the world?" he asked.

Curators say each donation will be handled on a case-by-case basis. Not every item will immediately go on display, but all accepted artifacts will become part of the museum’s permanent collection and may be featured in future exhibits or programs.

What's next:

The museum aims to do more than showcase artifacts — it hopes to inspire.

"We hope that we can light a spark," Hearns said, encouraging visitors to dive deeper into research and discover more about Tampa’s Black history.

Families interested in donating items can contact curators at the Tampa Bay History Center by emailing info@tampabayhistorycenter.org.

Curators will be accepting donations through the end of the year as they work toward the museum’s highly anticipated 2027 opening.