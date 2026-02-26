Tampa athlete hosting 60K to benefit St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

The Brief At Davis Island in Tampa on March 1st, three non-profits are holding a footrace fundraiser to support children in treatment at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital. Jovany Ruiz is an athlete spearheading the event "60K for 60K Kids" where he will be running 60,000 meters to represent 60,000 children. Ruiz invites families to run the last 5K of the run with him and to donate to contribute towards St. Joseph's rehab center expansion.



For the second year in a row, Jovany Ruiz, an athlete in the Tampa Bay area, is bringing fitness to his community. He is hosting the "St. Joseph's Community Race," a free 5K race for families and kids to come together to help support children receiving treatment at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital.

The race is simultaneously being held as a fundraiser to contribute to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital's rehab center expansion, creating space for more treatment.

Jovany Ruiz, a local athlete, is running a 60K where families and children will join him for the last part of the run, a 5K or around 3.2 miles. "Basically, they'll run the 5K, they'll have a field day for them, we'll have food, we'll have opportunity for them to collaborate with other leaders in the - in the city, whether it's sports athletes, family members."

The fundraiser is being held by Thrve, Change the Culture, and the Little St. Nick Foundation, three non-profits who are looking to raise $25,000 to help St. Joseph's rehab center's expansion. All these efforts are in support of the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital Foundation Strides that Heal.

"I'll be running a 60K throughout the morning. The 60K resembles 60,000 children being taken care of at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in 2025," Ruiz said.

After the 5K, Ruiz says ice cream and treats from Kiki's Sweat & Treats will be provided along with games and activities. "Our goal is to fuel the future of Tampa, so how can we get families together in one place, bring ice cream. And a little bit of sugar goes a long ways and that's where Kiki's comes into play."

Ruiz says the race is the foundation for the future of the Tampa Bay community. "So, this event is for families and is built to create leadership, create awareness, and also just fuel… fuel for the future of Tampa."

Ruiz grew up in Puerto Rico for 12 years before moving to New York for another 12 years. Now he has lived in the Tampa Bay Area for the past two and a half years, which he now calls home. "I love where I live and (it) doesn't matter if I lived in Buffalo, New York or if I live here in Tampa. I want to be a part of the future, and I want to be able to give."

As for his future in Tampa, he said, "I've learned that the more you give, the more you gain, and in this scenario a strong future in Tampa is the ultimate gain."

Ruiz says he is looking to build upon the success of last year's run. "In 24 hours, we were able to raise over $20,000, which, in the meantime, I didn't know if I could raise one dollar or $10, right? But in that moment, I knew that Tampa is here to build for the future and so now we're doubling down and creating more of a family feel."

This year, he wishes to bring home a message to the community about fitness in the Tampa Bay area. "My goal in Tampa Bay is to democratize health and fitness. It is not a luxury, it is truly a privilege."

Ruiz stands by fitness not being tied to a price, but rather it should be tied to the community. "Our goal is to create events that are free. You can go move your body, get after it and together create communities that allow us to really enjoy the life."

St. Joseph's Community Race is going to be held at 340 Davis Island Blvd. in Tampa on Sunday, March 1st. It will begin at noon and end at 4 p.m.

