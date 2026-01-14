Tampa’s Green Spine Cycle Track enters its final phase of construction

The Brief The Green Spine is a projected two-way bike lane featuring three-foot raised concrete dividers between cyclists and drivers. It runs east–west through Tampa’s downtown core, extending through Ybor City and into East Tampa, reaching as far as E. 21st Street. This project is more than a decade in the making, and is planned to be completed by late summer 2026.



The city of Tampa is now in its final construction phase of the Green Spine cycle track, a pathway to connectivity on two wheels.

What we know:

The Green Spine Cycle Track is a two-way bike lane running east to west, through Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, East Tampa all the way to East 21st Street. This final phase is called Phase 2A: it goes west along Cass Street to North Howard and N Rome Avenues.

That phase alone goes about a third of a mile, but the green spine overall will be about three-and-a-half miles. This last phase costs just under $1 million, mostly funded through a federal grant.

What they're saying:

The point is to provide a safe route, and a safe area for the city’s biking community. Mayor Jane Castor says this is a top priority for the bike community not to fear getting hurt or injured while biking on the road.

"People aren't just going to jump out on the roadways unless they feel that they're safe, and so being able, not only to provide the bike lanes, but to ensure that there is a separation or barrier between the motoring traffic and these bike lanes is critically important," said Mayor Castor.

"It makes everyone feel a little bit safer," said city councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. "It provides more direction for folks, and I think that improves everyone's safety. And we can't — this city is growing in leaps and bounds. We have no space to widen roads anymore without getting rid of beloved businesses. We just simply can't do it. So we need to find other ways to get people around this city."

What's next:

The Green Spine also connects with the West Riverwalk project at two locations, so bicyclists can get around different ways. Check the city’s website to see where construction and delays will be so you can plan accordingly.

The phase should be complete by late summer 2026.