Tarpon Springs shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night in Tarpon Springs.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, officers responded to the area of East Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Levis Ave. shortly before 8:15 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

Police say they were trying to find witnesses at the scene when they got a call that two people arrived at AdventHealth of North Pinellas with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated and one died from their injuries.

Investigators at the scene of a double shooting in Tarpon Springs.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact detectives at 727-938-2849.