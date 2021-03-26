Teen faces first-degree murder charges in connection to Seffner homicide

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Luis Natal Jr., 19, after they say he shot and killed a Seffner man in December 2020.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, several people called 911 on Dec. 14 just after 6 p.m. to report shots fired and a man lying in the road at 5000 block of Bogdonoff Drive in Seffner.

Deputies arrived and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue later pronounced the man dead.

Natal is currently being held at the Orient Road Jail on unrelated charges for violating probation. He now faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder, armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app