Deputies arrest 17-year-old suspect in Tampa murder

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested Kanye Mordica, 17, on second-degree murder charges following a fatal shooting on February 17.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. they discovered the body of a male juvenile dead outside of a duplex at the intersection of E 124th Avenue and N 9th Street.

On Sunday, HCSO issued an alert asking for the public’s help locating Mordica in connection to the fatal shooting. Deputies say Mordica turned himself in at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office following the alert.

Mordica is now facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm related to the incident.

