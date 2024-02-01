'The Kind Mouse' provides food baskets for kids in struggling Bay Area families

A powerful act of kindness is reshaping the lives of struggling Tampa Bay area families, and Gina Wilkins, a firm believer in kindness since childhood, is behind the mission.

"I think as a kid, I always wanted to, I was more into animals," said Wilkins. "We did horses and all that. And so, I think I probably learned the compassion with working with large animals."

The visionary former architect, established "The Kind Mouse" during the 2008 recession.

"So many of my friends, their businesses went down, because their wives worked in the offices with them. So, they lost two salaries," Wilkins said. "And, I just thought this was heartbreaking, that good, hardworking people were losing their homes and everything. And then I heard about hungry children in our own backyard, and I said, 'this can't be.' So we started the Mouse."

It's a grassroots non-profit providing food baskets for children in families facing tough times.

"It's all little, as I call little finger foods. Vienna sausage, cans of ravioli, granola bars, milk, juice and cereal. Things that a little one can open up by themselves," Wilkins explained.

The name of the non-profit holds sentimental value for Wilkins.

"I named it the Kind Mouse because the day I was born, my father nicknamed me mouse," said Wilkins. "And I've always been a mouse all my life."

The pantry, starting small, now yields significant results.

"It really takes an army to feed all these kids. We're feeding about 2,500 times a week now," she said.

Reflecting on the mission's impact on her life, Wilkins said it's leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness.

"I read the best thing to be remembered by is not how fast your cars are or how large your home is, but to always be kind," Wilkins said.

The organization will be celebrating giving away 1 million snack packs later this year. FOX 13's Mark Wilson will also be emceeing their annual fundraiser this Saturday.

For more information, visit www.TheKindMouse.org.