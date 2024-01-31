Goodwill program gives woman with disability chance to work

article

Goodwill has a program that provides compassion and empowerment to people with disabilities or other barriers.

Lamesha Colson's hard-working spirit shows while on the job at Goodwill Manasota.

"It's been good," said Lamesha Colson, Goodwill Manasota employee. "Can't complain. I like my coworkers."

Colson has a history of five strokes. She's taking part in the "Supported Jobs Plus Program" at Goodwill. It's not just a job, but a lifeline for those overcoming barriers.

"That program allows individuals that may have a disability, a deficit, to be able to come in work and earn a living wage where they can have the dignity of taking care of themselves," said Deshane Collins, Good Partner Coach with Goodwill Manasota.

Life for Colson has transformed into a symphony of productivity.

The program has been thriving since 2001. And it's not just about employment; it's helped countless people overcome life's challenges.

"This program has not only given individuals the opportunity or the job, but it's given them hope, which I think is way more valuable because that goes beyond the job that goes, dealing with life and struggles and being able to move forward," Collins said.

For Colson, the benefits extend beyond a paycheck.

"I like losing weight. Cause it's more physical for me because," said Colson. "I like moving around. I like doing things. I like being on my feet. I like doing more things for myself."

In a world of opportunities, Goodwill Manasota isn't just providing jobs, it's a conduit for people working for self-sufficiency.