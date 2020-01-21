The next Hillsborough County superintendent will be announced Tuesday

article

The long search for a new superintendent in Hillsborough County is coming to an end. The final choice will be announced Tuesday.

The three finalists for the Hillsborough County superintendent position all hold the same job elsewhere – two from Florida and one from Colorado. Addison Davis hails from Clay County, Florida; Dr. Peter Licata is the regional superintendent in Palm Beach County, and Dr. Don Haddad is from Longmont, Colorado.

Last week, parents and teachers met with the top candidates in an informal meeting, where they made their pitch for why they should be the county’s next superintendent.

This will be the first time in nearly 50 years that the selection will be made from outside the Hillsborough County school system.



Both Davis and Licata work in A-rated districts in Florida. When they spoke to parents last week, they both addressed Hillsborough’s achievement gap between schools.

“First and foremost, it’s about looking at our achievement schools,” Davis explained. “We have about 50 schools that identify as underperforming, so we have got to address inequalities.”

“There’s an equity gap when it comes to education and standards for students,” Licata said. “Right now, our children of color and those that have an accent on their tongue are not achieving like our white students, or high-income students.”

Dr. Haddad also spoke about achievement inequity and the rise of charter schools.

“There are a number of charter schools that are opening, so I would take a look at that,” he said. “What is it that is causing these charter schools to open? Because Hillsborough County is a really good school district.”

The final three were among more than 1,000 applicants from 48 states. The salary will be around $300,000 per year.

All three candidates will sit for their final interviews Tuesday afternoon. After that, the school board is expected to vote and make their announcement.