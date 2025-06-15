'The Shape of Us' dives into cultural and emotional influence

The Brief A new exhibit at Creative Pinellas is shaped by six artistic personalities. Each artist created their own unique piece of artwork. The exhibit opened on May 16th and runs through August 10th.



"The Shape of Us," created by Creative Pinellas artist Freddie Hughes, celebrates artistic freedom and the nonstop change of human narrative and connection.

Each respective work explores resilience and transformation through bright colors, bold multimedia sources, multiple textile works and the five senses.

What they're saying:

Roman Black, who’s the Director of Marketing and Communication at Creative Pinellas, says our identity can take us to that creative place.

"A lot of it comes down to personal experiences and identity, and how that shapes us," he said.

Artist Luke Vest says his artwork shapes a metaphoric and mythic version of one’s inner self.

"I feel like we’re living mythologies as human beings. We create narratives and as we go forward these narratives evolve," said Vest.

He has expertise in graphic design, bioenergy systems and sustainability.

Artist Tavia Reyes is self-taught. She is also an active healer who works as a chiropractor and acupuncturist.

"To really heal you have to accept yourself in your raw form and whatever expression that may be is okay," Reyes said. "It’s not about being judged or judging other people, it's about just expressing what you have to say and letting that be your story."

Timeline:

The exhibit opened on May 16, and runs through August 10.

What you can do:

For additional information on the exhibit or the artists, you can visit the Creative Pinellas website.

