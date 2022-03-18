‘Things are finally getting back to normal’: Businesses benefit as spring training returns to Bay Area

Spring training is back, and so are the crowds, which means big bucks for area businesses.

After months of stalled contract negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union, players finally suited up and hit the diamonds, albeit for a shortened season.

"It is great! Things are finally getting back to normal." Donald Barnes told FOX 13 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland where the Detroit Tigers took on the Philadelphia Phillies Friday.

It was a welcome relief for fans, teams and the local businesses that depend on fan money for a little extra boost.

Charlie’s Family Restaurant by Dee is right across from Joker Marchant. When spring training rolls around, its receipts are usually boosted by up to 30 percent, but that hasn’t happened for the last few years.

In 2020, spring training was cut short because of COVID-19. The following year, seating capacity was limited because of the virus.

Even though there will not be as many games as usual this season, businesses are hopeful to at least try to make up for lost ground.

"The economic impact for the Lakeland area spring training baseball during a normal season is about 55 million dollars, so it is big," said Lakeland city spokesman Kevin Cook. "Even though this is an abbreviated season that we have going on, it is still going to be a great season."

Hopefully not only for Lakeland. Spring training takes place across the Bay Area.