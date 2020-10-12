This peaceful escape is hidden in the middle of Pinellas County

A walk in the park has never been more enjoyable, especially as Florida’s fall weather begins to arrive.

The Florida Botanical Gardens is a perfect getaway spot, with beautiful plants around every corner, and much more.

In addition to plants, the gardens are home to more than 150 types of birds, mammals and reptiles.

Everything from bald eagles to gopher tortoises and Sherman fox squirrels has been spotted there.

Upcoming events include yoga in the garden and the annual garden tour, which also allows you to tour some private gardens as well.

Advertisement

The gardens are open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m and admission is free to the public.

MORE INFO:

12520 Ulmerton Rd.

Largo, FL 33774

Phone: 727-582-2100

LINK: www.flbg.org