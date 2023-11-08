Tire Kingdom employee in Lake Wales charged with identity theft: Police

article

Lake Wales police say they started an investigation after a Tire Kingdom customer suspected that an employee was using his credit card number.

According to officials, a customer purchased tires from the 4561 Macy Lane location on Saturday over the phone. He told police that he gave his credit card number to an employee to complete the purchase.

Within 24 hours, investigators say the victim started to receive alerts that his card had been used in an attempt to transfer money via an online app.

READ: Former PureLife Medi-Spa employee accused of stealing from company caught with child porn: LPD

On Monday, the victim contacted police, telling them that he suspected the employee had been using his credit card information.

The investigation revealed that 37-year-old Jorge Ruiz tried to use the victim's card twice in an attempt to transfer money to himself, according to police.

Authorities say Ruiz later admitted to using the card information and was arrested.

READ: 4 men charged in $5.95M gold toilet heist from Winston Churchill's birthplace

According to Lake Wales police, officials with Tire Kingdom, who has been purchased by Mavis Tires and Brakes, were cooperative during the investigation and said they did not condone Ruiz’s actions.

Investigators ask that any customers of the Tire Kingdom in Lake Wales who may have had a similar experience with Ruiz, contact the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.