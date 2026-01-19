Tow truck driver accused of stealing car after crash on I-275: FHP

The Brief A tow truck driver is facing charges after troopers say he stole a vehicle that had been involved in a crash on I-275 on Sunday night. Troopers in Pasco County tracked Abrahim Ahmad down and stated that he admitted to using scanners, having an expired Illinois driver’s license and towing the victim’s vehicle. Troopers said the same tow truck was stopped in early December for the same issue and the occupants of the tow truck were warned by Trooper Hairston.



A tow truck driver is facing charges after troopers say he stole a vehicle that had been involved in a crash on I-275 in Tampa on Sunday night.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a road ranger closed the left lane of I-275 near downtown Tampa following a crash involving a red Chevrolet SUV that was blocking the left lane.

A trooper was at the scene of another crash on Northbound I-275 just south of the crash involving the red SUV when a white tow truck with RPM towing stopped and asked if he needed help.

The trooper said no and the tow truck driver left.

Highway Patrol

FHP said that the tow truck pulled up on the scene of the crash involving the red SUV and the tow truck driver got out of the vehicle and told the owner to stand to the side so he could hook up to the crashed vehicle.

According to officials, the owner of the red SUV told the tow truck driver, who was later identified as Abrahim S. Ahmad, not to touch his car because he was waiting for law enforcement.

Troopers said that Ahmad told the owner of the red SUV that he did not have a choice and used his tow truck and hooked up to the crashed vehicle and told the owner he was going to drop it down the street.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The road ranger gathered the SUV's owner and their passenger and followed the tow truck to 7-11 located at SR 574 and I-275, where Ahmad had dropped the vehicle.

The owner of the crashed SUV asked Ahmad to stay at the 7-11 until law enforcement arrived, but troopers explained that Ahmad reused and handed a form for the owner to sign.

When the SUV’s owner refused, troopers said Ahmad told them they had no choice and the owner of the SUV reluctantly signed the form and Ahmad got back in his tow truck and drove away.

The owner of the SUV took several photos of the tow truck and its driver, who said his name was Frankie.

Troopers in Pasco County tracked Ahmad down and stated that he admitted to using scanners, having an expired Illinois driver’s license and towing the victim’s vehicle.

However, according to FHP, Ahmad said that he was asked by both the owner of the red SUV and the road ranger to move the vehicle.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Ahmad was charged with grand theft auto, solicitation by an unauthorized wrecker operator and obstruction without violence.

Dig deeper:

According to FHP, the same tow truck was stopped in early December for the same issue and a trooper gave the occupants of the tow truck a warning.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The tow truck that was used was seized and placed into the VIF in Tampa.

According to FHP, the tow truck was purchased from a legit Tow Company (RPG Towing out of Miami) in the middle of 2025.

Troopers said that all the suspects did was remove the old phone number from the side of the Tow Truck and left all the other stickers, including the old FLDOT number.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact FHP by calling *347.