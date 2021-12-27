TPA seeing minimal cancellations Monday after weekend of travel headaches across U.S.

On the heels of the holiday weekend, hundreds of flights across the country have been canceled Monday. Meanwhile, at Tampa International Airport, the level of frustration is not as high compared to other parts of the U.S.

Cancellations and delays at TPA were sitting under 20 – so far – before sunrise.

The total domestic flight delays across the country were just over 450 during the early morning. The total cancellations were just over 700 and that number just gets bigger when factoring in international flights.

New CDC isolation guidelines for COVID-19 protocols have essential workers quarantined for 7 days. Airlines are hoping the shortened time off work will help with staffing issues.

Another factor travelers were dealing with: weather. Passengers were understandably glued to their airline apps, waiting for any last-minute alerts.

"I got really concerned we didn't want this flight to be canceled or displayed," one passenger told FOX 13 on Monday morning. "I was constantly on the app to make sure our flight was still on time.

Delta and United Airlines were leading the pack of American carriers with the most cancellations. With the two calling off a combined 781 flights that was over the Christmas weekend.

