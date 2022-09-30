Expand / Collapse search

Troopers: I-75 exit, entrance ramp in North Port flood from Hurricane Ian impacts

By FOX 13 News staff
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Troopers closed off I-75 near the exit and entrance ramp to Sumter Boulevard in North Port due to flooding in the area. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said there is roadway flooding in that area. 

Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route in the area.

Troopers are asking drivers to keep in mind ongoing road complications on other local roadways from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. 