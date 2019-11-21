Tropicana Field will light up for the 'World's largest Christmas light maze'

article

The baseball field for the Tampa Bay Rays will transform into a holiday dream. The self-proclaimed world’s largest Christmas light maze begins November 22.

Tickets have been on sale for months, and some nights – most Saturday nights – appear to already be selling out, according to the “Enchant Christmas” website’s ticket calendar. The spectacle is scheduled to run through December 29.

Organizers of Enchant Christmas say there will be a 130,000 square feet of maze and visitors will walk through their own holiday story. The maze will feature an elf who needs help finding Santa’s reindeer. It will be the guest’s job to find all nine.

Last week, organizers attempted to kick-off the event by offering residents a view of Tropicana Field’s dome lights, but rain caused glitches when it was time to flip the switch. The top of the Trop has since been outlined in white Christmas lights.

Besides the maze, there will also be a Christmas market and an ice skating trail.

For adults, tickets cost between $19.99 and $32.99, and $14.99 and $25.99 for children. There are discounts for students, military and first responders.

You can find ticket information at www.enchantchristmas.com.