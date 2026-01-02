Trump administration moves to shrink the Department of Education

The Brief President Trump pledged to abolish the Department of Education, but Congress controls its formal authority. The administration has cut about half the department’s workforce, outsourced some programs, and plans further changes through 2026. Critics warn shrinking the department could affect student protections, federal grants and oversight of K–12 schools.



President Trump promised during his campaign to dissolve the Department of Education and return control of schools to the states. He emphasized speed in implementing the change, but Congress retains the legal power to close the department, and lawmakers have not pursued any serious action.

The backstory:

In response, the administration has begun incremental measures to reduce the department’s footprint and plans more through 2026.

So far, roughly half of the department’s workforce has been cut. Certain responsibilities, such as technical and adult education grants, have been outsourced to the Labor Department, and the administration plans to delegate additional programs to other federal agencies.

Officials also favor shifting more federal education funding to states through block grants, which carry fewer federal requirements for how money is spent.

By the numbers:

The Department of Education, created in 1979, manages federal student loans, college grants and distributes funding to K–12 schools. Secretary Linda McMahon said the department has spent $3 trillion since its founding, yet national test scores continue to decline.

MORE NEWS: Florida’s test scores decline as nation struggles with student performance

The Trump administration argues that the department is ineffective and that states could better administer education programs without federal bureaucracy.

Block grants are part of the administration’s strategy to reduce federal oversight. Currently, federal funding accounts for just over 10% of total K–12 education funding. By giving states more discretion, the administration aims to streamline decision-making and cut administrative layers in Washington.

Why you should care:

Reducing the department could affect the delivery of education in multiple ways. Oversight of K–12 funding and federal grants might fall to agencies with limited experience in education. Students with disabilities could face weaker protections if enforcement responsibilities are diminished.

Changes to block grants could also give states more control over how federal dollars are spent, potentially creating disparities in funding and program quality.

The other side:

Supporters argue that states are better positioned to manage education and that federal oversight often adds bureaucracy rather than improving outcomes. Critics counter that outsourcing or eliminating key functions risks disrupting programs and reducing protections for vulnerable students.

What's next:

The administration plans further reductions and outsourcing through 2026. Future reporting in this series will focus on student protections, including rules for students with disabilities, and how potential changes could impact access to education.