Two Hillsborough school board members not ready with boundary changes to district

At least two Hillsborough County school board members indicated this week they might not be ready to move forward with any changes to the district's school boundaries, throwing a potential delay into the process with an important vote looming.

During this week's school board meeting, board member Lynn Gray said she's worried about legislation on the table in Tallahassee that could expand the state's school voucher system. If the bill passes, it would give families more access to scholarships for private schools and homeschooling.

Gray is concerned this could pull a lot of families out of public schools, making any boundary decision based on current numbers premature.

"We have to look at what's happening in our Florida legislature," Gray said during the meeting, in reference to the school voucher bill. "If we really want to be proactive and more realistic, then I would suggest, my recommendation, would be to put off this redistricting."

Board member Jessica Vaughn, meanwhile, believes the district needs more information to determine whether potential zoning changes will force families out of public schools, offsetting any possible cost-savings achieved through boundary changes.

"Right now, if you were to take the vote, absolutely I would be a 'no,'" Vaughn told FOX 13 Wednesday. "I feel like one thing we've learned is everybody agrees that we need to have some sort of change. However, rushing it, an entire district, the seventh-largest district, in a matter of months, to really make sure we're engaging everybody and really understanding the data, it just feels way too soon."

Hillsborough schools Superintendent Addison Davis presented the board with three scenarios before recommending a fourth option that is a blend of elements of the previous ones. He said Scenario 4 is expected to impact 15,000 students and could save the district more than $12 million.

Following the district's latest community meeting to discuss the potential changes, Davis said inaction by the board shouldn't be an option.

"I respect every one of our board members and what they say and what they believe is in their heart. But for me, right now, we have done so much work since June," Davis said. "We can't do nothing. We've got to find resources funding to make certain that we put money back into our employees, but also being able to make sure that the students who are in underutilized schools go to schools where they can have a potential better education opportunity."

Vaughn expects Davis to give the board a final recommendation Friday. A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, during which the board will be asked to cast its first vote on the boundary plans.