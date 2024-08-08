Two men accused of stealing motorcycle in Riverview during Hurricane Debby

Two men were arrested for stealing a motorcycle in Riverview while Hurricane Debby was moving through the area, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Dariel Sanchez, 29, and Yoel Luis Espinosa Nuñez, 28, are both accused of committing the crime.

The two suspects took the motorcycle from a location in Riverview, loaded it into the back of a van and left the area, Hillsborough County deputies said.

HCSO's Auto Theft Unit tracked down the van as it left the area and seized the stolen motorcycle a short time later.

Detectives said they also found a Glock 17 pistol and several burglary tools in their van.

"It takes a special kind of criminal to take advantage of the community during a state of emergency," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "While residents were sheltering from the winds and rain, these two felons looked to profit."

Sanchez and Espinosa Nuñez were both arrested on charges of possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft use of a motor vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle during a state of emergency. HCSO officials said Sanchez is also facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

