Two men injured in shooting in St. Pete, authorities say

Two men were injured in a shooting on 17th Avenue South in St. Petersburg Thursday evening, authorities said.

The St. Pete Police Department said officers are at the shooting scene which is located in the 4300 block of 17th Avenue South.

One of the men injured is in critical condition while the other has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.