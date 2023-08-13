Two people killed in Plant City city shooting, police searching for suspect

article

Two people were killed in a shooting in Plant City on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police say they received a call indicating that shots were fired in the area of Jenkins St. and S. Morgan St. at 2:44 a.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers say they found two adult males with upper body trauma.

They were both transported to local hospitals and succumbed to their injuries, officers said.

Authorities say they are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Plant City Police Detective Sergeant Gerald Baker at 813-707-2271.