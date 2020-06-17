Two Tampa Bay Brewing Company employees test positive for COVID-19

A local brewery announced two of its employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, and will remain open.

In a Facebook post, Tampa Bay Brewing Company announced Wednesday that one worker at its Ybor City location and another at its Westchase location won't return to work for at least two weeks after they received positive tests for the coronavirus.

The brewery won't be closing, instead, they said they will adjust operation hours "to get both taprooms safely up to speed and ready to serve you safely per all CDC guidelines. They provided a list of steps they are taking after the employees tested positive, including requiring workers to wear face coverings and increasing the distance between tables and parties.

The Tampa Bay Brewing Company is one of several restaurants that recently announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Also in Tampa, Meat Market announced one employee tested positive, but chose to remain open and increase sanitization measures.

RELATED: COVID-19 spreads through downtown St. Pete, forcing restaurants to again close

Across the bridge in Pinellas County, Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill temporarily closed after a worker also tested positive. The same moves occurred further south in downtown St. Petersburg where Parks and Rec, the Galley, Avenue Eat and Drink, Pelican Pub, The Landing and Detroit Liquors announced they will temporarily close their doors after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Other businesses, like Copa, Hawkers and Trophy Fish, will close as a precaution due to the recent spike in cases.

