U.S. combat survivors celebrate second chances with 'Alive Ride' in Pinellas

On Wednesday, more than 150 injured veterans are expected to join together for a police-escorted, 13-mile ride through Pinellas Park. Some will hand-cycle using adaptive bikes during the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch' 6th Annual Bike Ride.

The ride will kick off at 9 a.m. at Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson in Clearwater before cyclists visit local schools and businesses, "allowing the children and general public to thank veterans from all conflicts for their service," according to an announcement from The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch.

Then, at 10:45 a.m., there will be a two-mile parade through Mainlands community in Pinellas Park. The ride will conclude with a lunch for all riders at The New Orange County Choppers Roadhouse Restaurant.

WWAR founder Mike DeLancey said the continued participation of injured veterans is part of the non-profit's mission to inspire veterans to get out and get active, regardless of ability limitations.

DeLancey said the general public is encouraged to come down to welcome the riders back at 11 a.m. at Bert’s Barracuda, located at 10525 49th Street North, or along the route through the city.

They will have a chance to meet, greet and thank the inspiring veterans, as well as support a the local cause. Food will be available for purchase and there will be a presentation about WWAR.

DeLancey was a Marine, paralyzed by a sniper shot in Iraq in 2006. He founded the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch in 2015 at Lurie Park, a fully wheelchair-adapted park offering cycling trails, outdoor fitness stations, a multi-purpose court for volleyball, basketball, rugby, baseball, bocce and tennis.

Pinellas Park will be home to the organization's future headquarters, described by WWAR as a central veteran resource for all adaptive sports and recreational facilities.

"WWAR will be a place that inspires warriors from all conflicts to get 'out' and 'active' and strengthens the bond between veterans who understand each other's experiences, bringing the generations together through fitness and friendship."

LINK: Riders can sign up here on the 'Activities Events' page. Veterans and general riders are free to ride.

