UF’s Dijon Johnson arrested in Tampa for having a gun, synthetic marijuana: Document

Police have charged University of Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson with two felonies, including possession of a firearm, and two misdemeanors after his arrest over the weekend while driving a car in Tampa.

The backstory:

Police said they pulled over the car Friday for surpassing a stop signal. Officers detected a "strong odor of burned marijuana" and said Johnson was argumentative during the traffic stop, refusing to exit the gray Dodge Challenger, according to the criminal report filed in Hillsborough County.

Johnson was removed from the car and placed into custody. They searched the vehicle and found marijuana and 8 grams of synthetic marijuana inside a backpack. A black Glock 19 loaded with 17 rounds in a magazine was also found in the car, according to the report.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"We are in dialogue with the State Attorney’s Office regarding Dijon’s traffic stop last week," Tampa-based attorney Tim Taylor said in a statement released Wednesday. "At this time, no formal charges have been filed. Any potential charging decision will, of course, need to be consistent with Florida law. We are eager for all the pertinent facts to come to light."

Dig deeper:

The gun charge is a second-degree felony. Possession of the synthetic marijuana is a third-degree felony, and the marijuana possession and resisting arrest without violence charges are misdemeanors.

Johnson entered written pleas of not guilty to all charges, according to court documents.

Johnson, 21, was booked early Saturday and released the following night after posting an $8,500 surety bond, according to jail records.

TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 30: dFlorida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) walks the field during a college football game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on November 30th, 2024 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Expand

What's next:

Coach Billy Napier said in a statement the program is "aware of the situation."

"We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes," Napier said.

