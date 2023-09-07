Ukrainian woman who helped mother escape country receives American Dream Award from Kathy Castor

Millions of people have come to the United States in pursuit of the "American Dream."

On Thursday, five people who immigrated to the U.S. and now call Tampa home were honored for their contributions to the community. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor recognized five people at the American Dream Awards who are from Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua, Ukraine and India.

"Working day in and day out to make sure that they can speak the language, to get educated, open businesses, and then they always turn it around and take care of others," Castor said.

One of those recipients is Kamila Khasanova, who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in 2018.

"Originally, I came to the states in 2018 to get my degree at University of South Florida," Kamila Khasanova said. "I came here by myself. My whole family was back home in Ukraine. Kyiv."

Since coming to Tampa, Khasanova got a dual graduate degree, started working in public relations and communications and eventually began advocating for her home country of Ukraine when it was invaded by Russia.

"If people in my country are so brave, so honor as defendants, then I should also take some risks," Khasanova said.

The cause was particularly close to her heart, because her mother was still in Ukraine and couldn’t get out.

"One time, I was on the call with her and I heard a weird sound in the back, and when I asked her what it is, she was like, ‘Don't worry, I'm good.’ And I was like, ‘What's going on?’ And she was hiding behind a tree while a tank was passing by. And that was the moment when I realized, if I'm not going to get her out of this, I'm absolutely going to lose my mind," Khasanova said.

Khasanova was able to help her mother escape Ukraine and start a new chapter in the United States.

Having her mother by her side to accept the American Dream Award on Thursday made it even more special.

"You're part of the fabric of the Tampa Bay area community that that looks out for each other," Castor said. "We take care of each other. Don't let people slip through the cracks. And thank you for what you've done to achieve the American dream."

Following the awards ceremony at Jefferson High School in Tampa, Rep. Castor also held a town hall with the community.