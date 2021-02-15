Ultimate car community gets final go-ahead in Tampa

If you've ever dreamed of a dream-garage The Motor Enclave, set to be built in Tampa, might just be for you.

"Some people call them car condominiums. They're different sizes their for sale real estate people buy them and own them," said CEO Brad Oleshansky.

Want a decked-out man cave to show off your exotic? Or an office space for work and play? If you can dream it up, chances are you can have it. The 350 garages start at $190,000 and up.

PREVIOUS: Car condos, complete with test track, coming to Tampa

"We actually started our presales 45 days ago and we've sold over 140 units in the first 45 days which is mindblowing to me," Oleshanksy said.

Courtesy The Motor Enclave

Advertisement

The company received final county approval for the project a couple of weeks ago. Construction will rev-up in a few months. Along with the garages, plans are to build a 1.6-mile performance track and an 80-acre off-road course.

"It is a 200-acre site right at the corner of I-4 and I-75," Oleshanksy said. "In over multiple phases, we'll invest about $100 million."

Tampa will be the second location, he built a similar concept in Michigan.

"Great location, great data said it was the right place for the project," he said.

The Motor Enclave is set to open in the summer of 2022.