Unemployed search for jobs, file for benefits as businesses across Tampa Bay close

article

The coronavirus pandemic led many businesses to close, leaving many Tampa Bay area residents wondering where they will get their next paycheck.

Those seeking unemployment benefits were shocked Thursday to learn that Career Source Tampa Bay was locked up. It was a call made for the health and safety of staff and clients. But for people like Ronald Coleman, it was another tough blow.

Coleman has two small children and was just laid off from his construction job because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said, “The only thing on my mind if how I am going to pay my bills. Right now I’m trying to get a little car wash going...just something to make ends meet.”

“Everything is in a panic right now,” said Darrick Moore. Moore has been out of work since January.

He worries job opportunities are drying up as the pandemic shuts more and more businesses down.

Splitsville bowling alley in Channelside confirmed to FOX 13 that they had to lay off most of their staff.

Advertisement

"It is the most difficult decision we have ever faced," said Heather McPherson with Splitsville. "Our actions will allow our hourly teams to take advantage of their unemployment benefits and any other government assistance that will come available because of this crisis."

McPherson said Splitsville will continue to pay health insurance for employees through the end of April, and is planning on providing daily meals for its staff.

The owners of Rooster and the Till restaurant in Tampa's Seminole Heights area said they had close their doors as well.

"Yesterday was one of the hardest days of our lives," the restaurant's owners wrote on Facebook. "We made the voluntary decision to do what we believe is the right thing and shut down all four of our restaurants. In doing so, 41 of our team members were laid off."

Florida’s hotel industry alone has lost as many as 400,000 jobs amid the outbreak. And some economists fear the national unemployment rate could jump as high as 20 percent.

John Flanagan, the CEO of Career Source said even though all of their offices are closed, the staff is still working. That means clients can still receive benefits over the phone, by email or by virtual-meetings online. He says if you lose your job, act quickly.

“You should file for unemployment the day you're separated from work, have immediacy with that because it’s going to be a system that’s very busy over the next months,” Flanagan said. “There's immediate anxiety. We understand and want to help and will do everything we can do that,” he added.

Career Source Tampa Bay is expected to re-open its doors on April 19th.

For more information click here.