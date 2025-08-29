University of Miami football player arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide
LARGO, Fla. - A University of Miami football player is now charged in a crash that killed three people in Largo.
What we know:
Largo police say Adarius Hayes, 20, a sophomore linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, turned himself in on Friday.
He is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious injury.
Investigators say Hayes was speeding and weaving through traffic in a Dodge Durango on May 10 when he slammed into a Kia Soul at Ridge Road and Orange View Drive in Largo.
Jabari Solomon, 10, Charlie Solomon Rivera, 4, and Gail Price, 78, all died.
Police say Hayes was driving nearly 80-miles-per-hour in a 40-mph zone just seconds before the crash.
He's been booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Largo Police Department.