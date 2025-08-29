University of Miami football player arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide

article

The Brief 20-year-old Adarius Hayes turned himself in to police on Friday in connection with a May crash that killed three people. Adarius Hayes is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious injury. Hayes is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.



A University of Miami football player is now charged in a crash that killed three people in Largo.

What we know:

Largo police say Adarius Hayes, 20, a sophomore linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, turned himself in on Friday.

He is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious injury.

Investigators say Hayes was speeding and weaving through traffic in a Dodge Durango on May 10 when he slammed into a Kia Soul at Ridge Road and Orange View Drive in Largo.

Jabari Solomon, 10, Charlie Solomon Rivera, 4, and Gail Price, 78, all died.

Police say Hayes was driving nearly 80-miles-per-hour in a 40-mph zone just seconds before the crash.

He's been booked into the Pinellas County Jail.