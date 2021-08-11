USF enrolling Bay Area children as part of Moderna vaccine study

When Elle Tinnirella of Tampa heard there was even just a chance to get her two-year-old vaccinated, she took it.

She's one of dozens in the Bay Area trying to enroll their child in a Moderna study for kids six months to 11 years to see if its vaccine works as well in them as it does adults.

"She has missed out on everything a child her age should be able to get to do," Tinnierlla explained. "She is too young to know the risks associated with COVID obviously. But myself, as a parent, I worry every day."

The University of South Florida says Moderna is testing efficacy, side effects and dosage; 12,000 children will be enrolled nationwide. One-quarter of them will get a placebo of saline and have their results compared with those who got the real thing.

Dr. Carina Rodriguez sees no reason to expect effective COVID-19 vaccines can't be developed for children.

"We want to make sure children are able to tolerate a similar or lower dose as adults," said Dr. Rodriguez.

Even though a very small number of children have died, doctors say getting as many vaccinated as possible will help keep them from getting seriously ill from the delta variant and make them less likely to spread it.

"Children live in homes with parents and grandparents," Dr. Rodriguez explained. "So, I think children being protected helps the additional immunity in the household."

The study is expected to take a year, which under the circumstances is better than nothing, but leaves some like Moriah Fantuz of Wesley Chapel, impatient.

"Even though kids are still less likely to have it as severe as older adults, it's just scary as a parent to think about your child needing to go into the hospital for anything," Fantuz commented.

Trial registration is ongoing, but there are a limited number of spots available.

For more information, you can reach out to usfchildrenscovidvaccine@gmail.com or phone/text 813-853-1149.

