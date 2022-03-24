USF president-elect could get quick confirmation by BOG

The state university system’s Board of Governors appears poised to quickly confirm the appointment of Rhea Law as president of the University of South Florida.

The board is slated to consider the confirmation during a March 30 meeting in Jacksonville, according to an agenda posted online. USF trustees on Tuesday selected Law to serve as the school’s president.

Law, an attorney who has longstanding ties to the university, became interim president in August, after former President Steven Currall stepped down two years into the job. She is a USF alum and is one of the founding members of the USF Board of Trustees. She spent five years as vice-chair and four years as the first and only female chair.

In 2018, she was inducted as an honorary member of the USF Chapter of the National Academy of Inventors in recognition of her support of research and innovation at USF. The now president-elect also has a background in environmental law.

PREVIOUS: USF president stepping down after two years citing ‘health and family’ reasons

Law said she wants to lift USF into the top 25 universities in the nation. It’s currently ranked 46th. She also supports what she calls "a bold plan" to build an on-campus football stadium.

"It’s bold because it's putting a stake in the ground on doing something we’ve talked about for decades but were unwilling to pull the trigger on," said Law.

RELATED: USF committee narrows down site for on-campus football stadium

While university trustees select presidents, the appointments must be confirmed by the Board of Governors. If confirmed, she will be the first USF alumnus to serve as the school's president.

Law’s salary will be between $700,000 and $1 million, still to be negotiated. That would put her around the middle in the range of salaries earned by Florida’s state university presidents.

Advertisement

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report