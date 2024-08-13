Valrico man charged with 100 counts of child porn: 'Vile and despicable'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County's chief environmental scientist has been arrested for child pornography.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Predator Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Falkirk Avenue in Valrico because they said they had information that a person at that address had child porn.

After a thorough investigation, deputies say they arrested 43-year-old Dale Uvino.

He was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography, 10 or more images and content of images.

"We condemn the vile and despicable actions of this individual. This behavior is reprehensible and has no place in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "However, I am profoundly grateful for the dedicated efforts of our Internet Predator Unit detectives, whose tireless work and commitment to justice have played a crucial role in the arrest of this offender."

The incident is still under investigation.

Hillsborough County officials say they will begin the administrative review process and is expected to place him on administrative leave without pay.

