Expand / Collapse search

Valrico man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on S.R. 60: FHP

By
Published  May 22, 2025 1:09pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Valrico man was hit and killed on S.R. 60 on Wednesday night.
    • Troopers say the man was hit just east of Strawberry Ridge Road.
    • He died at the scene.

VALRICO, Fla. - Two vehicles fatally struck a Valrico man on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The backstory:

Troopers say a 52-year-old Dover man was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on S.R. 60 around 9:20 p.m. and a 26-year-old Zephyrhills woman was traveling behind him. 

READ: Davenport man kills adult stepson after a child grabbed gun while being punished for playing Fortnite: Police

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just east of Strawberry Ridge Boulevard, a 68-year-old Valrico man walked into the path of the vehicles and was struck by both of them. 

He died at the scene. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hillsborough County