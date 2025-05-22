Valrico man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on S.R. 60: FHP
VALRICO, Fla. - Two vehicles fatally struck a Valrico man on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The backstory:
Troopers say a 52-year-old Dover man was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on S.R. 60 around 9:20 p.m. and a 26-year-old Zephyrhills woman was traveling behind him.
READ: Davenport man kills adult stepson after a child grabbed gun while being punished for playing Fortnite: Police
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just east of Strawberry Ridge Boulevard, a 68-year-old Valrico man walked into the path of the vehicles and was struck by both of them.
He died at the scene.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube