Valrico man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on S.R. 60: FHP

Two vehicles fatally struck a Valrico man on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Troopers say a 52-year-old Dover man was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound on S.R. 60 around 9:20 p.m. and a 26-year-old Zephyrhills woman was traveling behind him.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just east of Strawberry Ridge Boulevard, a 68-year-old Valrico man walked into the path of the vehicles and was struck by both of them.

He died at the scene.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

