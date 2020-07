A vehicle plowed into a home in Dunedin this morning. It happened just after 6 a.m. on the 1600 block of Serenity Lane, not far from the Blue Jays' spring training facility.

Images from Skyfox shows the front of an SUV into a portion of a house. Paramedics were also seen treating someone who was sitting nearby on the sidewalk.

So far, there's no word on any injuries or whether anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.