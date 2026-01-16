Vehicle fire shuts down I-75 southbound for several hours: FHP
TAMPA - I-75 southbound was completely closed on Thursday night into Friday morning after a commercial vehicle caught fire near milepost 244, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that they responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Dig deeper:
FHP says the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue.
READ: TikTok challenge lands Florida man in jail for trying to spend the night in Walmart after it closed: CCSO
Fire crews were able to put out the fire, and they say that no injuries were reported.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The southbound lanes officially opened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.