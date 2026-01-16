Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle fire shuts down I-75 southbound for several hours: FHP

Published  January 16, 2026 1:45pm EST
Tampa
    • I-75 southbound was completely closed on Thursday night into Friday morning after a commercial vehicle caught fire near milepost 244, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • FHP says the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue.
    • The southbound lanes officially opened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

TAMPA - I-75 southbound was completely closed on Thursday night into Friday morning after a commercial vehicle caught fire near milepost 244, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that they responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

FHP says the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, and they say that no injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes officially opened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

