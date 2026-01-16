Vehicle fire shuts down I-75 southbound for several hours: FHP

The Brief I-75 southbound was completely closed on Thursday night into Friday morning after a commercial vehicle caught fire near milepost 244, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue. The southbound lanes officially opened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.



I-75 southbound was completely closed on Thursday night into Friday morning after a commercial vehicle caught fire near milepost 244, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that they responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Dig deeper:

FHP says the fire was likely caused by a mechanical issue.

READ: TikTok challenge lands Florida man in jail for trying to spend the night in Walmart after it closed: CCSO

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, and they say that no injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes officially opened just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.